Hagen History Center opens Victorian Holiday Exhibit

The Hagen History Center started their annual Victorian Holiday Exhibit this week. The center has shown their Victorian Holiday Exhibit for the last seven years.

The employees are excited to have back in person this year due to it being virtual last year from COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s really exciting to be back in person this year. It’s Thursday and we’ve seen already probably 100 people. This didn’t happen last year. It was a virtual tour so we are just thrilled to have people back on campus looking at things, looking at the decorations, and having fun.” said Shelby Graml, Events and Outreach Coordinator.

The Hagen History Center will also be having a free weekend for this weekend only for non-members.

“So, the free weekend is only December 2nd through December 5th thanks to the Erie Federal Credit Union, but the decorations will stay up until the Russian Orthodox Holiday.” Graml said.

The Victorian Holiday Exhibit also involves the community of Erie with volunteers coming to help gear up for the holiday season.

“We started the second week in November and it was probably about a week-long process. A lot of volunteers, and our staff, and everybody’s so talented. I mean, it’s all the floors here. There’s some things in the Frank Lloyd Wright office and it’s very pretty. When you look at the decorations, I mean, just picking them up to put them on the trees and things and you realize how beautiful some of these things are.” said Pam Parker, Marketing Manager.

