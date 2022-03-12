The Hagen History Center is paying homage to one of the most famous architects and car lovers in American history.

For their second Saturday event, the Hagen History Center is showcasing Frank Lloyd Wright’s love of cars.

His Cord-L-29 will be in their exhibit until the end of March.

This event also included family friendly activities as well.

“It’s important for Erie because cars are everywhere, and a lot of cars started here in Erie as well. We have Frank Lloyd Wright’s San Francisco Field Office here on site. We have been lucky enough to have one of his cars on display for the past couple of months,” said Sara Little, Hagen History Center.