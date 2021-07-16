Hagen History Center prepares for grand reopening this weekend

We are less than 24 hours away from the Hagen History Center reopening to the community.

One of the newest exhibits to the Hagen History Center is the Victorian Fashion Room. It’s a room filled with classy 1800s gowns to showcase the Victorian Era, a time women would make fashion statements on social change. Flowers featured at the exhibit would be part of that change, which some say it’s important to acknowledge.

“It’s important because things have changed so rapidly in a really short period of time. So, not only are we showing the Victorian Era, but we’re showing the floriography.” said Becky Weiser, Curator of the Hagen History Center.

Weiser says 1898 is when the center began collecting the trails of Erie’s history. She says visitors would be able to take in the story of the servant quarters, which hasn’t been open to the public before. Weiser is excited to showcase not only those who lived in a lavish lifestyle, but those who served.

“We’re trying to give more stories and it’s not just about the wealthy, it’s about everybody in our community.” Weiser said.

Many say it is important to know Erie’s history.

“Really understanding your past is preparing for your future and how to be able to live everyday with the knowledge of who you are, where you came from, and what the community that you’re really part of really represents.” said Theresa Gamble, Director of Library Archive.

The center has four buildings filled with a total of 20 exhibits where many can sink in the history.

“Just being surrounded by all the beauty objects that you see here is something that not a lot of people get a chance to do, so I encourage everyone to come.” Weiser said.

The Hagen History Center will open Saturday free of charge. You can click here for more details on the grand reopening.

