Hagen History Center reopens to the public

Today was the first day that the Hagen History Center was open to the public and they are doing it with some musical tunes in the background.

Aside from being welcomed to the music at the Hagen History Center, visitors from Erie and across the country had the chance to sink in the history while also grabbing a nice snack from food trucks.

Many people had the chance to see a total of eleven professional curated exhibits inside the Watson-Curtz Mansion, the Wood-Morrison House, and the new exhibit building.

One visitor who came from Florida said that he enjoyed taking in the knowledge of what history has to offer.

“We love exploring history and historical facts and artifacts. So we thought today would be a great day to come and visit the center now that it’s reopened,” said John Vinarsky, Visitor.

Tomorrow the Hagen History Center is open free of charge from 11 am to 4 pm.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list