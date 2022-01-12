Hagen History Center searching for next Executive Director

The Hagen History Center officially begins looking for its future executive director. A transition committee has been formed to work on a nationwide search.

The new executive director will replace George Deutsch. He announced his retirement in late-October.

The Hagen History Center has undergone significant growth and change in recent years. There have been buildings restored and renovated as well as new exhibit and archive facilities have been built.

The center is also home to Frank Lloyd Wright’s San Francisco office.