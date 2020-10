The Hagen History Center will host an auction of deaccessioned artifacts from Erie County.

Yoselin Person was live with the owner of the auction to tell us what kind of items are available.

The auction will be held by Larry Ploss of Ploss Auction in Corry, 234 West Washington Street, and will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 15th.

For more details you can visit Eriehistory.org.