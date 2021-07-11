Hagen History Center to reopen next weekend

The Hagen History Center is reopening next weekend, hosting a weekend of tours.

Here is more on what visitors can expect.

The Hagen History Center now has eleven exhibits. They open their doors on July 17th.

After a year and a half of being closed, the Hagen History Center is hosting a grand reopening weekend on July 17th and 18th.

“We’re a brand new place. We like to think of ourselves as America’s newest museum at this point,” said George Deutsch, Executive Director.

Deutsch said that the Hagen History Center will feature eleven new exhibits including one dedicated to recreating architect Frank Llyod Wright’s San Francisco office.

“This is the original office. We purposely built this building to house it from the rafters to the floor and it is from the rafters and it is an exact reconstruction down to the inches,” said Deutsch.

Other new exhibits honor military service. One that is general and another specific to the Navy.

“These are the stories of the men and women that served the country from Erie County. We’re not talking about battles. We’re not talking about wars, but we’re talking about their experiences and their service,” said Deutsch.

The executive director said that he hopes the new exhibits and the Frank Lloyd Wright Display draws visitors to Erie.

“It’s something of a national importance and it’s nice to have essentially an artifact here that has that interest and then we hope that that interest will draw people in,” said Deutsch.

The grand opening of the Hagen History Center is a way to engage the community in Erie County history again.

“It’s an open house so people can come for free and take a look at the museum for the first time in a year and a half with all of our new exhibits,” said Deutsch.

On Opening Day, July 17th, the center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the grand opening, click here.