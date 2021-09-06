Hagen History Center training guides for job openings

This is the final week the Hagen History Center is offering jobs and training to anybody who wants to become a guide for their museum.

The two final dates of training are:

Thursday, Sept. 9th: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11th: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Training will begin with an introduction to the program and the exciting new exhibits. Attendees will be given an in-depth tour of the center, written materials on the history of the buildings and exhibits on-campus and engaging stories about the people featured in the exhibits.

Everyone will receive a guide shirt, name tag with a lanyard and a free membership to the Hagen History Center.



Guides should be willing and physically able to stand for extended periods and be able to climb stairs.

Anybody interested can email the Museum Educator to reserve a spot.

