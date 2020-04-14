Hair care advice during stay at home order

As the stay at home order continues, many people are left wondering what they can do with their hair.

Hair stylists all over are asking people that no matter how long this order extends, do not use store box dye.

A color educator from Panache Salon and Spa explained that when using this dye, your hair could end up having more damage and could cause you an even larger cost in the long run due to necessary color correction.

The educator went on to explain that there are over the counter spray kits you can use to help touch up your roots.

“For blondes I would just say rock it. Rock it until you get into the salon. For brunettes with unpigmented hair, gray hair, there’s a lot of over the counter or professional spray kits that you can get that are temporary that wash out. You just spray right down the middle of the root and cover up those grays and color match so it looks lie it’s your hair,” said Leah Matters, Wella Color Educator at Panache Salon and Spa.

If you have any questions you are encouraged to call your hair stylist to see what options could be best for you.