Hair salon owners deal with more frustration and confusion regarding reopening in Pennsylvania

More frustration and confusion regarding hair salons opening in the commonwealth after learning that a Harrisburg salon was under the impression that they could open for business.

There has been strong backlash on social media after news spread that “Daviece Hair Team and Day Spa” in Harrisburg thought they were granted an exemption to open for services.

The Department of Community and Economic Development says the salon was not granted an exemption to offer services, but rather to provide bulk hand sanitizer to area businesses. This adds to the growing concern from area salon owners who say there needs to be more information given.

“If we had dates that said this is when things are going to happen and this is what we’re looking for. I think that would be a huge help to a lot of people in my industry that are really struggling to stay alive right now.” said Rae Jean Catrabone of SandCille Spa and Treatment Studio.

The state has yet to release any information for hair salons regarding a tentative date to resume normal operation, other than when we enter the green phase.