Erie native and NFL Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff is back home for a busy couple of days and Wednesday night, the fans were getting up close and personal.

Bullfrog Bar became a sea of Oakland Raiders fans, all there to see number 25, Fred Biletnikoff.

He was signing autographs, taking pictures and swapping stories with a large crowd who came out to see him. Biletnikoff is a 1961 graduate of Tech Memorial High School.

He went on to be a receiver for the Raiders, was named MVP of Super Bowl 11 which Oakland won and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wednesday night’s ticketed event raised money for the Biletnikoff Field Restoration Project.

“I didn’t think there were a lot of Raiders fans in Erie. I thought it was either Bills, Cleveland or Pittsburgh. I’m shocked. Good to see everybody,” Biletnikoff said. “Bullfrog’s has been great to us over the years, being able to come here and do fundraisers and see everybody. So, it’s going really good.”

Tuesday morning, Biletnikoff will be the guest of honor as the Erie School District holds a groundbreaking ceremony for the $6 million Biletnikoff Field Project.