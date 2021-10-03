Halloween costume sale at 12th & Peninsula benefiting the ANNA Shelter

Throughout the month of October, a pop-up Halloween costume sale is raising funds for the ANNA Shelter, while supplying Erie residents with costumes for all ages.

Lake Erie Liquidators LLC has set up a tent at 12th & Peninsula with thousands of costumes to choose from. Each costume is advertised as only $11, with $1 from each costume sold benefiting the ANNA Shelter. They are also excepting donations for the ANNA Shelter like pet food, toys, blankets, and more.

The pop-up costume sale has costumes for all ages… babies, kids, adults and even pets. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. throughout the entire month of October at the corner of 12th & Peninsula.

