The case against a man charged with a Halloween day shooting death is now moving on to court.

A Magistrate Judge ruled that 34-year-old Jonathan Outlaw should face charges for the Oct. 31st shooting death of 37-year-old Duane Buckner Jr. in an apartment in the 2300 block of Liberty Street.

Outlaw is being charged with criminal homicide and related crimes. The ruling comes after several hours of testimony.