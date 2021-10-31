Halloween night concludes the season for Eeriebyss

Sunday October 31st was the last day of the season to go through the haunted halls at Eeriebyss Factory of Terror.

For those who have not been to the Eeriebyss, the cost of admission is $20 with optional face coverings.

October 31st was the last day of the season for Eeriebyss and the manager said that they hope this season turns out to be a ground breaking year.

“We want to be here for a long, long time. So the more people come out and see us the longer we can do this,” said Autumn Coverdale, Manager of Eeriebyss Factory of Terror.

For October 31st, your chance to go through Eeriebyss begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

