Little ghosts and goblins are going to be out in full force as we lead up to Halloween.

While Halloween can be a lot of fun for kids, and even us adults, there are some things we can do to help keep everyone safe.

AAA and the Millcreek Township Police Department are giving tips on road safety for people that will be out driving, and for children that will be trick-or-treating.

AAA is reminding drivers to remain vigilant in their commutes on Monday as they say Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights for children.

“Children unfortunately on this night are more than twice as likely to be struck by a motorist and killed,” said Tiffany Stanley, spokesperson, AAA East Central.

To prevent this, Stanely said drivers should eliminate all distractions and reduce their speeds between 5 and 9 p.m.

A Millcreek Township Police Department corporal said an area drivers should pay extra caution to is neighborhoods.

“Any of the neighborhoods, especially our residential neighborhoods, we precaution everybody on going extremely slow, have you’re lights on, be looking, because when it’s time to trick-or-treat kids are going to be running all over the place,” said Kyle Caldwell, corpora, Millcreek Township Police Department.

The corporal also recommends rideshare apps for people that are looking to attend Halloween parties.

“Absolutely use them, especially Halloween parties are a huge thing. Rideshare, uber, anything if you need to to avoid any potential problems,” said Caldwell.

The Millcreek Police Department and AAA also recommend kids wear items that are easily visible to drivers.

“Definitely try to opt for some brighter colors so that the motorists can see them and reflective tape is always great. You can go to any local hardware store and add reflective tape to their sleeves, to the bottom of their costumes, that way motorists can see them. Of course, take advantage of those fun glow sticks,” said Stanley.

“Anything that’s reflective or highly visible, flashlights, walking in groups. It’s better to be seen in numbers instead of by yourself,” said Caldwell.

AAA said another tip for children is to utilize crosswalks instead of walking behind and in between cars.