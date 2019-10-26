Halloween “Spookactular” event held at the Erie Maritime Museum

The Erie Maritime Museum held the Halloween “Spooktacular” Monsters of the Sea event for its second year.

The event features an abundant amount of Halloween themed activities for children.

Marcus Masternak, Assistant Director of sail training says, “Most of the time our museum focuses on local Erie history, so this is a fun way for us to branch out and get into some of those things that are more about marine science.”

Kids took part in the event by dressing up in their Halloween costumes and learning about different history that’s apart of the museum.

Not only does the event give kids the opportunity to learn about the Erie Maritime Museum, they also get a look inside of one Erie’s most historic.

Kimberly Masternak, a visitor says, “You don’t get to experience this anywhere else. To have a ship like this close by to us is an amazing opportunity to get up close with.”

The goal is to remind the next generation the importance of historic events that happened in Erie.