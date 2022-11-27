As soon as Thanksgiving is over, Christmas decorations start to go up all over the city.

One of the must-see sights is the Watson-Curtze Mansion, as volunteers at the Hagen History Center decked the halls for a Victorian holiday special. The Hagen History Center’s annual Victorian Holidays returns on Dec. 1, and we got a sneak peek of the museum.

The annual Victorian Holidays are set to return at the start of December with the museum campus being free of charge from the first through the fourth.

“It’s dreamy to pull up and see this mansion here in our own city and then to walk through and you’re hit immediately with a giant Christmas tree. It just really gets you in the holiday spirit. All three floors are decorated. There’s nearly one, if not two or three, trees in every room,” Sarah Little, operations leader.

The operations team leader of the Hagen History Center said that there’s a lot that goes into decorating the carriage house each year. Each room of the Watson-Curtze Mansion offers different Christmas sights and festive themes, with each being decorated and worked on by a team of volunteers.

Decorating takes about three whole days of non-stop work by the volunteers.

People can also expect to see a new Jewish heritage exhibit, as well as a hunting-fishing exhibit alongside expected Christmas decor. There will be several local student performers all day during the Victorian Holidays, adding some ambiance and magic to the historical landmark.

“Thursday we’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and that’s free. On Friday, we’ll be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. We’re open late to coincide with the lighting of the square in downtown Erie. Saturday will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then Sunday noon to 5 p.m. It’s free for those four days,” Little added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Decorations will remain in place until Jan. 8.