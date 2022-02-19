Ham radio operator in Erie charged with broadcasting false weather emergencies

An Erie ham radio operator has been charged with broadcasting false weather emergencies.

61-year-old Richard Wagner has been accused of using radio frequencies to notify people of emergencies to alert listeners of false weather reports such as tornadoes and a series of threats.

The threats stem from other radio operators asking Wagner to stop spreading the false reports.

Wagner is being charged with 11 first-degree misdemeanor counts of bomb threats and terroristic threats.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 3rd.