Hamot appreciation drive-thru lunch

A tradition that looks to honor volunteers continues on in a much different fashion this year.

Dozens of volunteers with the Hamot Aid Society had the chance to take part in a drive-thru appreciation event where they got to pick up some hot meals and a gift to take home.

Originally, the event was a scheduled luncheon, but due to pandemic organizers found a way to get creative in order to carry on the tradition.

“They’re family. We love our volunteers and it’s great to say we know how much they love the work that they do for all of us, so it’s a wonderful relationship. We love seeing them today, we miss them a lot and we can’t wait for the day to have them back at the hospital and they can sit down and have their lunch instead of driving through in their car,” Charles “Boo” Hagerty, Hamot Health Foundation

UPMC Hamot partnered with Red Letter Hospitality in order to serve today’s lunches.