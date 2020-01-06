Hamot Gala celebrates achievements of 2019 and looking forward to 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

It was a night to celebrate a successful year and look ahead to a great future at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The 9th annual Hamot Health Foundation Gala took place at the Bayfront Convention Center for people to come together and celebrate the achievements of last year while looking ahead to this year, including the hiring of new physicians and the building of a new research institute on UPMC Hamot’s campus.

“It’s important tonight to celebrate our achievements. You look at the Hamot Health Foundation, Magee Women’s Institute, Penn State Behrend, Erie Community Foundation, we’re all here tonight to celebrate what’s next,” said Charles ‘Boo’ Hagerty, president of the Hamot Health Foundation.

Over 500 people attended Saturday’s gala.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar