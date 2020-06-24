Hamot Health Foundation and 94.7 BOB FM hosts the eighth annual BOB Plays Anything for Children Radio-a-Thon

The Hamot Health Foundation and 94.7 BOB FM radio will host the eighth annual BOB Plays Anything for Children Radio-a-Thon on June 24th.

The radio-a-thon will take place over at the BOB FM studio which is located inside the Boston Store.

This event supports the Children’s Care Fund which helps kids dealing with a medical crisis.

The Children’s Care also funds research and provides programs aimed at making Erie a healthier community.

If you’d like to help, you can call in during their broadcast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 814-461-1000 to make donations.

Listeners will be able to meet Erie families, doctors and professionals who will share amazing stories on-air about their experiences with children’s hospital of Pittsburgh.

