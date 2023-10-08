The Hamot Health Foundation celebrated work that takes place in their hospital on a daily basis as well as their impact on the community.

The president of the foundation said a current battle is taking place is the social determinants of health.

He said theses factors get in the way of people being healthy, having a safe place to live, trusted access to healthcare and more.

“A couple of years ago we celebrated the launch of the Magee Women’s Research Institute and it was very research oriented research themed tonight again it’s all about the construction of this community the construction of people the construction of really taking people and having their lives just go in a direction they never dreamed possible,” said Charles “Boo” Hagerty, president of the Hamot Health Foundation.

Hagerty said this is the 12th year of the event. 600 guests were in attendance to help make the Erie Community better for everyone.