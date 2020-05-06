Hamot Health Foundation developing nearly 2,000 COVID-19 information kits

Information can be as important as masks and hand washing in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is prompting an effort at the former Wayne Middle School. The Hamot Health Foundation and its partners are putting together 2,000 COVID-19 information kits. The kits contain masks and other tools, but also key information on how the virus works, what families can do to stay safe and where to find medical help if necessary.

“We are very concerned about the health of everyone in the community, but most importantly, this neighborhood,” said Charles “Boo” Hagerty. “This is our neighborhood, that’s really important to us at Wayne and the Hamot Health Foundation and we’re making sure that these packets, these kits, give them the information they are looking for.”

This information campaign is part of the Count Me In initiative.