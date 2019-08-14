Hamot Health Foundation donates Erie Gives Day donations to families of fire victims

Hundreds in the community have reached out financially to help the families of the young Daycare fire victims. The deaths of these children left so many heartbroken.

Hamot Health Foundation revealed the Grandmother of four of the children is a long time employee, and they decided to give 100 percent of the money donated during Erie Gives Day to the families of the victims.

When the annual fundraising effort ended at 8 p.m. last night, 680 people had donated $54,315 to the foundation.

That ranks Hamot Health Foundation number one in terms of the number donors.