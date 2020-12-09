Hamot Health Foundation hosts 10th annual Brighten the Night tree lighting ceremony

The lives of hospice care patients are being remembered in a special way on Tuesday night.

The Hamot Health Foundation holding their 10th annual Brighten the Night Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The foundation lighting a Christmas tree in honor of loved ones who passed away while receiving hospice care and recognizing the caretakers who provide support to patients and their families. Organizers say the lights serve as a beacon of hope.

“To know our loved ones are gone to a great place and those who are here to take care of future hospice patients do it with such incredible heart and incredible love.” said Charles “Boo” Hagerty, President of the Hamot Health Foundation.

Donations could be made to Family Hospice of Erie, which offers a variety of services to terminally ill patients and their families.