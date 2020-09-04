Hamot Health Foundation receives $1 million grant to fight rural opioid use

The Hamot Health Foundation is receiving what is being called an unprecedented $1 million federal grant to fight opioid use in rural areas.

The Federal Health and Human Services grants are being awarded to 116 organizations across the country and came about after health workers started to see a rise in opioid overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in rural communities.

UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor will oversee the program, which is expected to focus on rural areas of Erie and Venango Counties.