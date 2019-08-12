Hamot Health Foundation redirecting Erie Gives Day donations to families who lost children in fire

Hamot Health Foundation has announced they are redirecting their all of their Hamot Erie Gives Day donations to the families of the tragic daycare fire.

Four of the deceased children are the grandchildren of a longtime Hamot employee Shebby Overton.

Hamot Health Foundation said first responders are also facing serious trauma as a result of the event.

Hamot Health Foundation originally planned to use Erie Gives Day to support the MOMI Biobank Project. However, in light of the recent tragedy, they will now redirect 100 percent of the contributions from Hamot Erie Gives Day to support the families of the children who lost their lives, and to support the first responders involved. Hamot Health Foundation has already committed the first $5,000.

Those donations will be collected through the Erie Community Foundation. You can donate by check today, August 12, and tomorrow, August 13.

You can drop your check off at the Hamot Health Foundation office at 302 French Street, Erie, PA 16507. Make your check payable to The Erie Community Foundation. Your check must be accompanied by this check donation form.

You can also donate online or by phone between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Erie Gives Day August 13, 2019.