PennDOT has recently announced that a portion of Hamot Road will be closed at the intersection of Oliver and Flower Roads has closed due to construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township.

This road closed on Aug. 15 and is expected to reopen on Aug. 25.

Additional short-term detours and traffic pattern shifts will be needed throughout the project.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers.

Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Information on the Oliver Road Roundabout Project is available here.