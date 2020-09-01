Hampton Inn and Suites on Erie’s Bayfront is now open for business

The new Hampton Inn and Suites on Erie’s Bayfront is officially welcoming guests.
Scott Enterprises has worked on this project for more than two years and it’s phase one of the Harbor Place Project.
The hotel, which also became home to Oliver’s Rooftop Bar and Restaurant, is a 22 million dollar investment.
As the owners welcome the first group of guests they explain the uniqueness of this hotel.
“Close to 100 rooms and 30 of the rooms are studio suites so they are larger and more luxurious and a place you can stay for a longer period of time. It has terrific views and when you can eat and dine here and enjoy all the facilities it’s going to be a very special hotel,” said Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises.
The bar and restaurant is expected to open sometime in October.