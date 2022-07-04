(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County resident recently woke up to find a firearm missing from his vehicle.

The 56-year-old Conneautville resident reported that his handgun was stolen sometime between 9 p.m. on July 1 and 8:20 a.m. on July 2. The theft occurred in Summit Township of Crawford County.

The stolen firearm was a black Taurus GC3 semi automatic handgun with two magazines (a $300 value). Also stolen during the incident were ammunition, a credit card, and $150-200 in cash.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the firearm was taken from the victim’s Toyota Tacoma, which was unlocked at the time and parked in a driveway.