HANDS invites community to participate in Boston Store clock restoration through donations on Erie Gives Day

Housing and Neighborhood Development Service (HANDS) have announced in a news release they are inviting the community to participate in the restoration of the Boston Store clocks through donations to HANDS on Erie Gives Day.

The Boston Store clocks have not worked for years.

“The clocks are significant to people. Having the clocks functioning would be a sign of the new interest in downtown. It’s a real symbol, a powerful symbol, and we plan to focus on it. We need the people of our community to back this project so we can see it through to completion,” said HANDS CEO Matthew Good.

HANDS purchased the Boston Store building in April, and will be dedicating donations received through Erie Gives Day to benefit the clocks in both the tower and the lobby.

Mid Coast Clock, a Titusville based company begun the needed repairs to get the clocks lit and operational again. Planned improvements include LED lighting. HANDS hopes the clocks will be operational by the holiday season.

Erie Gives Day will take place August 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.