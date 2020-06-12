Hanging flower baskets return to State Street

Some great news from downtown Erie!

Summer is here and so are the hanging flower baskets on State Street.

It’s a project of Erie’s Perry Square Alliance and the Erie Downtown Partnership. The alliance purchased the baskets and pays for the flowers each year. The Downtown Partnership. The alliance purchased the baskets and pays for the flowers each year.

The Downtown Partnership provides the manpower and equipment to water the flowers daily. On a street and in a park that was the scene of violent protests just two weeks ago, the flowers are a sign of hope and hope of better things to come.

“It’s giving people hope. It’s like when you see something flourishing and it’s alive and vibrant. It brings a smile to your face and one of our guys says you wouldn’t believe the people that stop me and compliment them and thank them and brings a smile to your face. It’s all about the downtown and it’s a great thing.” said John Buchna, Exec. Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The baskets are being hunt today along State Street from 4th to 10th Street and around Perry Square.