Harbor Creek High School hosts first mini-graduation ceremony for graduating seniors

High school seniors continue to celebrate their graduation in a semi-traditional way.

Harbor Creek High School holding the first of 24 mini ceremonies for the class of 2020.

Each student had the opportunity to walk into the auditorium, hear their name called and walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

The principal of Harbor Creek High School telling us that the students deserve to have a graduation, even if it’s not what they expected.

“This has been a difficult time for them to realize some of the things traditionally every student gets they’re not going to be able to. We felt it was important to try and give them anything we possibly could to try and make them understand we’re still proud of their accomplishments.” said Pam Chodubski.

The students also had their picture taken after receiving their diploma.