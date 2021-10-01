Harbor Creek Jr/Sr High School closed Friday due to water main break

The Harbor Creek Junior/Senior High School is closed Friday due to an overnight water main break.

According to a representative from the Harbor Creek School District, students in grades 7 through 12 will not be attending classes Friday as crews work to clean up the mess and make repairs.

All three elementary schools in the Harbor Creek School District will remain open. Classes at the high school are expected to resume Monday.

This is breaking. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will update this story with more as this develops.