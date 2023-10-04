Parker Lord is teaming up with Harbor Creek Junior High School to bring students hands-on experiences with STEAM.

Students rotated through stations to learn about careers that they might be interested in. This event gave students the opportunity to see what it’s like in the day of a professional.

Formally known as STEM, STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The plant manager told us that recently, arts was added to the acronym.

“If you think about it even if you think about car design or automotive, there’s still an artist who is going to develop a rendering or come up with the overall layout of the vehicle, and same thing with skyscrapers or any building, you’re going to have architects and artists designing them,” said Henry Oldach, plant manager, Parker Lord Saegertown.

The manufacturer is looking to partner with other schools and bring this activity back annually.