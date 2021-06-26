Harbor View Mini Golf closing down for good on June 26th

June 26th marks the end of Harbor View Mini Golf on Dobbins Landing.

The mini golf course will be shutting down for good. A port authority road project will be turning the golf course area into a parking lot.

The owner of the mini golf course said that they have no plans to relocate because of the cost.

“A lot of people have come down and tried to get their last game of golf in as much as they could in the last week or two since they heard we were going to close and it’s really disappointing to everyone really,” said Teresa Stankiewicz, Owner of Harbor View Mini Golf.

Folks looking to get in a final round of mini golf will be able to on Saturday June 26th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

