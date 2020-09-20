Harbor View Miniature Golf to close up shop

A local Bayfront attraction is closing soon because of access road construction.

Here is the reaction from the community towards the upcoming closure of Harbor View Miniature Golf.

Some visitors are saying that they’re sad to see the business close. The owner said that for 15 years she has seen regulars and new faces every Summer.

“After 18 years of being down here providing a family fun entertainment for the community, it’s kind of disappointing to find out were not going to be here anymore,” said Teresa Stankiewicz, Owner of Harbor View Miniature Golf.

An extension of the access road by the Bayfront is forcing Harbor View Miniature Golf to close. One visitor said that it’s a shame because it’s a great place to go with family.

“It’s really a beautiful location that they have down here by the lake and I wanted to bring the boys down here. They’ve never golfed before so I wanted to get them golfing, but it’s really sad again it’s a great venue. There’s not a lot of putt putt courses around and we’ll definitely miss it,” said Jason Shaffer, Visiting Harbor View Miniature Golf.

One father said that visiting Harbor View Miniature Golf has become a regular family activity. This father said that the community will miss the local attraction.

“I think it’s a hit for the community. I mean my girls love it here. This is about the sixth or seventh time we’ve been here and it’s just a great place,” said Charles Visonski, Visiting Harbor View Miniature Golf.

Another visitor said that this Summer he’s enjoyed playing miniature golf since it’s an outdoor socially distant activity.

“This year specifically I’ve been here quite a few times with my friends. It’s really sad to see it go,” said Luke Wells, Visiting Harbor View Miniature Golf.

The owner said that they are stretching the season as long as they can because it’s their last year. The owner added that as of right now there is no plan for relocation.