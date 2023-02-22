Members of the military face some difficult circumstances as they fight to protect our country.

As a cost, some come away from service with serious mental health concerns, and even consider suicide.

One Harborcreek bar has teamed up with an organization called Stop Soldier Suicide to help raise money and awareness for the cause

Stop Soldier Suicide said veterans are at a 57 percent higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served and supporting our veterans should be a top priority.

Veterans and service members are what give each and every one of us the ability to live freely here in the United States. But often times, they have mental health issues following service and aren’t able to receive the help that they need.

Each day, an average of 22 veterans and service members commit suicide.

“I had a son in the military for 24 years in the Air Force and he was one of the 22 a day,” said Carol Maas, a military mom.

On Wednesday night, Rosco’s Sports Bar and Grill teamed up with Stop Soldier Suicide to help raise money to provide support.

Several in attendance could speak to how suicide has impacted them.

“I have experienced some suicides. I spent my time in the military and 35 years on the fire department and anytime there’s a suicide it’s a terrible experience,” said Bill Vahey, veteran and Harborcreek resident.

Veterans can struggle to convert back to civilian life and Maas said that the things that they’ve seen and been through are partially to blame.

“What they see when they go overseas on these tours is nothing that we can even imagine,” Carol Maas said.

A co-owner of Rosco’s shared with us the goal of Stop Soldier Suicide and why they continue to fight.

“They’re 57 percent higher suicide rate than the regular part of the country. The goal of this foundation is to by 2030 having it at least back at even with the rest of the country,” said Rick Hess, co-owner of Rosco’s Sports Bar and Grille.

“As a mother, losing one you go through a guilt trip of what could I have done, what could I have said? But you can’t do that to yourself. I feel so bad that we really need more help on getting these veterans more help,” Maas explained.

Stop Soldier Suicide raised over $6,000 at the event Wednesday night.

To learn more about Stop Soldier Suicide and their cause, check out their website here.