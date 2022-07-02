Harborcreek Township supervisors dedicated a new pickleball and basketball court at Whitford Park.

The project transformed the aging tennis courts at the park into two separate pickleball courts.

Community members are welcome to visit what is being called the “Whitford Park Sports Courts” to learn how to relax and get together with friends.

The treasurer of the Pickleball Players Association shared what it took to get this project approved.

I went to 31 meetings. I kept asking for pickleball courts. We raised money, we got people involved, we got an architect involved, we got everybody involved and eventually they said yes we’ll do this and look what we have today,” said Jim Perrotto, Erie Pickleball Players Association Treasurer.

These courts are the only official sized professionally made courts in Erie County according to the pickleball players in attendance.