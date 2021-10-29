Harborcreek family continues tradition of large Halloween displays

A family in Harborcreek carries on their tradition of bringing frights and fun to others this Halloween.

Nine different scenes can be found at the haunted house at 403 Manistee Avenue. The family has been putting together big Halloween displays in their garage for 22 years.

This year, they’re expanding the attraction and accepting donations for Fairfield Hose Company.

“You can expect to be scared, but not too scared. We’ll definitely make sure it’s tame for the kids. You can expect to see animatronics, different projections and maybe even a few cast members,” said Victoria Kindle, Harborcreek Resident.

The haunted display is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

