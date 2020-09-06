Harborcreek Fire Department celebrates 100 year anniversary with annual car show

On Sunday September 6th, the community came out to support first responders in Harborcreek.

The Harborcreek Fire Department held it’s sixth Annual Car Cruisen. Organizers said that this year’s turn out was good and that many people came out to support them.

This is the fire department’s 100 year anniversary and they wanted to celebrate.

The fire department has been making sure that things are safe by cleaning and sanitizing everything including the tables and bathrooms.

“Just with our 100 year anniversary we need the support. We have our brand new fire truck coming in October and with this it helps pay for the bills,” said Nicole Layden of the Harborcreek Fire Department.

Layden said that because of the pandemic, their call volume is down as well as their fundraisers.