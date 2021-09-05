Harborcreek Fire Department holds 7th annual Car Show to raise funds for equipment and training

To help cover costs for training and equipment, the Harborcreek Fire Department members hosted their annual Car Show.

The crew hosted their 7th annual Car Show to help support the Harborcreek Fire Department.

The registration fee to bring any car to show off is $5 per person.

The profit the organization is hoping for is around $1,000 to help cover costs of equipment and training.

“We are hoping to get closer to the 75-100, but not quite there. This is the 7th year for this. Each year gets better and better and bigger, and hoping for a good day as long as the weather cooperates,” said Charles Ramsey, Chief of Harborcreek Fire Department.

The car show started at 1 p.m. and ended at 5 p.m.

