The Harbor Creek Fire Department held its eighth annual Car Cruise on Sunday in order to help raise funds for the department.

Community members did their best to dodge the rain on Sunday afternoon as they came out in full force to show off some of their favorite cars.

It’s the eighth annual Car Show for the Harborcreek Fire Department.

Events such as this one go a long way to support our local firefighters who receive some funds from their municipalities, but are heavily self funded.

“Really the departments are funding themselves. A little bit from calls and what not, but we have to do our sportsman raffles, open houses, car shows, little events like this. You’ll see some tip boards out there from the various fire departments. All those little things go back directly to supporting the ability for the departments to go out and provide help in your time of need,” said Charles Ramsey, Chief, Harborcreek Fire Department.

Everywhere you turn, unique cars could be seen. One of the cars was owned by a 90-year-old World War II veteran.

A young boy scout named Michael even offered to wax and wipe down the man’s vehicle as a thanks to his service.

Other vehicles on display included cars used in movies, as well as some that were themed after historic figures from history.

At a car show, there’s something for everyone to enjoy including a 50/50 raffle, food and drinks, a Chinese auction, a lottery board, and more.

There are several extra factors that the fire chief told us are in play when it comes to the expected attendance of the car show compared to previous years.

“We’ve had upwards 200 cars in the past, you know really beautiful days and nice weekends. We’re about 60 right now and it’s 1:40 in the afternoon. So I’m guessing 100 to 150 cars. It all depends on weather,” said Ramsey.

There were two categories that people could vote on at the event, the Fireman’s Choice and the People’s Choice awards.

It did rain for a little bit on Sunday afternoon so hopefully those cars were taken care of following the show.