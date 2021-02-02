Harborcreek Fire Department puts their new and improved fire engine into service tonight

A new piece of equipment for the Harborcreek Fire Department is being dedicated to a former member.

The Harborcreek Fire Department put their new and improved fire engine into service tonight.

Tonight’s dedication is made in memory of the department’s former President Frank Battaglia.

Battaglia served on the fire department for more than 50 years.

Harborcreek’s fire chief added that the new rig will also help the lack of man power each department faces.

“We don’t know how much help we’re going to get during the day. We don’t know long it’s going to take for our next mutual aid company to come in. You want to have more water, more capability on scene to be able to put the fire out efficiently and not run out of water and not run out of capabilities,” said Chief Charles Ramsey, Harborcreek Fire Department.

The fire department’s old rig is nearly 31 years old.