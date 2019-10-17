Breaking News
Harborcreek fire that took the lives of a man and his dog ruled accidental due to faulty wiring

Local News
Investigators are saying they now know what started the fire that took the lives of a Harborcreek man and his dog over the weekend.

State Police say that faulty wiring in the living room started the fire that took the life of 57-year-old Paul Markiewicz of Harborcreek.

Police believe that the fire eventually made it to a couch where Markiewicz was sleeping on Saturday morning.

The home at 6071 Buffalo Road sustained moderate damage as a result. The victim’s dog was taken to a Pittsburgh area veterinary hospital, but did not survive.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

