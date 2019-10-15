Harborcreek fire victim’s sister speaks out about the tragedy

A house fire at the 6000 block of Buffalo road in Harborcreek Saturday morning took the life of 57 year old Paul Markiewicz. His sister Karen Couse remembers him fondly. “He was a protector and advocate for those he loved,” she said.

After hearing about what happened to her brother Couse said she was devastated. “Not the kind of news you want to get in any fashion,” she said. Markiewicz’s dog Cookie survived the fire and is currently being treated at a hospital in Pittsburgh.

The ANNA Shelter received a phone call regarding Cookie from the fire department. Ruth Thompson who is from the shelter said Cookie was coughing and labor breathing.

Fire officials believe the fire started on the 2nd floor and are still trying to find the cause. His memorial service will be open to the public at Dusckas funeral home 3-4 pm.