There was a case of “Beatlemania” in Harborcreek on Wednesday evening.

Beatles Tribute Band “Abbey Road” took the stage at Whitford Park to offer up some greatest hits of the fab four.

A large crowd showed up with lawn chairs to take in the classic rock sounds.

Wednesday was the fourth in concert series. This series offers free shows at the park throughout the summer.

There will be 13 shows overall.

Next week the show will be on July 6 and will offer up the jam band stylings of “The Loose Change Band.”