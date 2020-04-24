Harbor Creek High School Students honored with graduation signs

Harbor Creek High School is surprising it’s 182 graduating seniors in a unique way.

Every senior was recognized Thursday night with a yard sign and a celebratory wave from a distance.

More than 60 teachers from Harbor Creek’s elementary, middle and high schools are taking part in the sign distribution. The signs celebrate students accomplishments and hard work with #HCProud

“We’re going to put the yard sign in, call them out by name with the horn and kind of just make a loud ruckus and try to get people excited about graduation because it’s not the typical graduation.” said Pam Chodubski, Harbor Creek High School.

The high school is still determining plans for its graduating seniors.