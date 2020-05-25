Harborcreek hosts memorial service speakers to honor the fallen during Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a holiday dedicated to remembering the fallen. This is harder to do this year with so many parades and memorials that have been canceled due to the virus.

One of the expectations is in Harborcreek where families were asked to stay six feet apart to hear the memorial service speakers.

Erie County Council Member Brian Shank asked supervisors to hold the service on the grounds of the township building arguing that doing nothing to remember the fallen would be wrong.

“We had two gold star families here which means we had two families who lost their sons and they’re both great and both Harborcreek residents and when you lose one of your own it really cuts deep,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Council Member.

Shank is also a veteran of the U.S. Army.