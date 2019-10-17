Harborcreek man pleads guilty to police chase

Breaking News
Local News
A Harborcreek Township man reportedly pleaded guilty to an incident that began at Presque Isle and ended on Erie Airport property.

According to the Erie Times-News, 30-year-old Philip Trochowski entered the plea Tuesday. He is expected to be sentenced in December.

On February 5th, Trochowski was accused of fleeing from Presque Isle Park Rangers as they checked reports of an unresponsive man.

He then led rangers and Millcreek Police onto airport grounds before getting stuck in a muddy field, along with several police vehicles.

